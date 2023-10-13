Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Man Held At Airport With 2 Live Cartridges | Representational Image/ Pexels

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday for carrying two live brass cartridges with KF 7.65 inscribed on them. Muaviyah Shaikh had concealed the cartridges in his handbag while attempting to travel to Riyadh.

Case registered under Arms Act

A case under the Arms Act was registered by the Sahar police on Thursday for carrying prohibited arms. According to the FIR, the CRPF team became suspicious of a bag during screening. Upon physical inspection, they discovered the cartridges. Shaikhs questioning revealed he did not have the required firearms license.

It was also found that he had obtained his passport in Surat and was flying to Riyadh. Senior inspector Sanjay Gowilkar said Shaikh has been arrested and an investigation is underway.