Mumbai: 23-yr-old student held for circulating, stocking child pornography

The nodal cyber police station of Maharashtra Cyber has arrested a 23-year-old student on Tuesday for allegedly circulating, stocking and distributing child pornography through messaging applications on Instagram.

The arrested accused, Piyush Satish More, a resident of Panvel, had created an account on Instagram under a fake identity to circulate, stock and distribute pornographic content for money. The police have seized the accused's mobile phone, which contains several such videos, along with a few financial transactions related to the content. An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered and further probe is on, the official said.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:39 PM IST