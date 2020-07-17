Mumbai: 22-year-old youth drowns in Vihar Lake in Bhandup

With heavy rains lashing Mumbai over last few days, a 22-year-old youth died due to drowning in Vihar Lake at Forest Road in Bhandup (West) of Mumbai.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhu Kisan Bhoye. Disaster Management Unit of BMC told ANI that Bhoye drowned in the lake during the wee hours of Friday.

Meanwhile, Seven people were killed and many injured in two incidents where houses collapsed after heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday.

Five people were killed and 23 others rescued after a portion of Bhanushali building collapsed at the Fort area of Mumbai around 2:30 pm on Thursday.

Two people died in Thursday's house collapse incident in Malad area.

Earlier on Wednesday, two persons were injured, after a portion of a house collapsed at Pavwala Street in the city. Both the injured were taken to a hospital after the incident.

