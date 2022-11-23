Mumbai: 2-yr-old gets live donor liver transplant at Wadia Hospital

Mumbai: A 2-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare liver condition called progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC-2) successfully underwent a complex liver transplant surgery at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children. This was the first living donor liver transplant conducted by doctors at the hospital.



Nibhish – the son of Vikhroli-based IT couple Yogesh and Supriya – was born with PFIC-2 and had jaundice immediately after birth. Intractable itching and jaundice were very disabling for the parents. After two years, his parents were told that he would require a liver transplant.



Dr Ira Shah who heads the department of hepatology, said “In a year Nibhish was admitted four times in a critical condition. This time was utilised to build up his nutrition and make him fit enough to sustain such a major surgery.”

Meanwhile, his mother couldn't donate a part of her liver as she was diagnosed with uncontrolled diabetes. Tests were conducted on his father but he was found to be overweight.



Head of Paediatric surgery, Dr Pradnya Bendre said Mr Yogesh was put on a strict diet and exercise regime, following which he was ready for surgery in two months. “On October 16, Nibhish underwent a living donor liver transplant. The surgery took seven hours for the donor and eight hours for the recipient,” Dr Bendre.



“Two bags of blood and one of plasma were transfused due to which the liver function improved drastically, within 2-3 days. However, he was on ventilator support and required rigorous chest physiotherapy 4-5 times daily. Nibhish was in the ICU for a total of 28 days. Today, he is off oxygen support, stable, eating by himself and is able to talk with his parents,” said a team of doctors.

Dr Darius Mirza Head of the Birmingham Children Hospital (UK) said, “Expert post-operative care, along with well-equipped infrastructure ensured faster and safer recovery with a positive outcome. Organ donation can save lives. Pledge to donate them and help the needy.”



According to Wadia Hospital CEO Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, it was a proud moment to successfully perform the transplant and give a new lease of life to Nibhish at the hospital's newly launched liver and kidney transplant facility.