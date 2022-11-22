Nora Fatehi, Ayushmann Khurrana and B-Town other celebs spotted in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 22, 2022
Several Bollywood celebs were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. While some were spotted at the airport, others got papped at different locations in the city. Take a look:
Ajay Devgn, who treated fans with the teaser of Bholaa, was spotted at Juhu PVR
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Arbaaz Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport

Malaika Arora got papped after her workout session in Bandra

Madhuri Dixit Nene looked gorgeous as ever in a black Indian outfit

Karan Johar, who is one of the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, was spotted on the sets of the reality show

His co-judge Nora Fatehi was also seen on the sets of the show in Mumbai

Rubina Dilaik, who is a contestant in JDJ 10, also posed for the paps

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted after her Pilates

Kartik Aaryan visited Dadar's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings on his birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted amid the promotions of his upcoming film An Action Hero

Gauri Khan and her son AbRam Khan were seen outside a restaurant in Bandra

Jayeshbhai Jordaar actress Shalini Pandey was also spotted in Bandra

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was spotted in all-black outfit at Mumbai airport

Dino Morea was also seen at Mumbai airport as he returned from a shoot
