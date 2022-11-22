Birthday boy Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple with his parents

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 22, 2022

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who has had quite a successful run at the box office, is celebrating his birthday today.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor visited Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple with his parents.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On his special day, he wore a white kurta with black bottoms and posed with folded hands for the paparazzi.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Earlier, the actor took to his social media to share happy pictures with his family.

Photo via Instagram

Sharing a set of two pictures on his Instagram, Kartik wrote in the caption: "In every birth, I would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki."

Photo via Instagram

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of his streaming movie 'Freddy'.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The teaser of his film 'Shehzada' in which he stars opposite Kriti Sanon was also released on the occasion of his birthday.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Besides that, he will also be seen in ‘Aashiqui 3’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, and Kabir Khan's untitled next.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

