Karthik Aaryan Birthday: Actresses he has been linked up with

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2022
Born on born November 22, 1990, Kartik Aaryan has established himself as one of the most bankable actors today. However, along with his professional life, he has always made headlines for his personal life as well
Kartik was recently all over the news, thanks to rumours of him dating Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan
During the shoot of 'Love Aaj Kal', Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan began dating. But just like the film, their relationship too flopped pretty soon
Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together returning from Mauritius
Kartik was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Ananya Panday. The duo, who was seen together in 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', reportedly dated in real life too
While Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik were prepping for the now-shelved 'Dostana 2', buzz was that the young stars had found love in each other
After starting their career around the same time, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Kartik sparked dating rumours. However, they maintained the cliched tag of "We are just good friends" in front of the media
Supermodel Dimple Sharma and Kartik were linked up by the media after they were spotted together on a dinner date
On the work front, Kartik's upcoming projects include 'Shehzada', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', 'Freddy', and 'Hera Pheri 3', among others
Thanks For Reading!