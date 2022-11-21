Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra and other actors' fees REVEALED

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2022
'Uunchai', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra, among others, and helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, has become one of the most loved films of 2022
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has charged a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore for his role in the film
Parineeti Chopra, who plays a trek guide, has been paid Rs 3.5 crore
Veteran actor Anupam Kher charged Rs 1.50 crore for 'Uunchai'
Boman Irani took home a paycheck of Rs 1.25 crore
Neena Gupta, who plays Boman's wife in the film, received Rs 1.50 crore for her role
Sarika, who was seen on the silver screens after quite some time, earned Rs 75 lakh for the film
Danny Dengonzpa's short but important role earned him Rs 1 crore
Thanks For Reading!