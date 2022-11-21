Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra and other actors' fees REVEALED

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2022

'Uunchai', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra, among others, and helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, has become one of the most loved films of 2022

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has charged a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore for his role in the film

Parineeti Chopra, who plays a trek guide, has been paid Rs 3.5 crore

Veteran actor Anupam Kher charged Rs 1.50 crore for 'Uunchai'

Boman Irani took home a paycheck of Rs 1.25 crore

Neena Gupta, who plays Boman's wife in the film, received Rs 1.50 crore for her role

Sarika, who was seen on the silver screens after quite some time, earned Rs 75 lakh for the film

Danny Dengonzpa's short but important role earned him Rs 1 crore

Thanks For Reading!

Bigg Boss 16 contestants' fees REVEALED!
Find out More