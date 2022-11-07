Bigg Boss 16 contestants' fees REVEALED!

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2022
Salman Khan's controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' has some of the most popular names from the entertainment industry. And with their name and fame also comes a heavy price tag
Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the youngest and the highest contestant on Bigg Boss 16 with Rs 12 lakh per week
She is followed by Tina Datta, who receives a weekly sum of Rs 8-9 lakh
Manya Singh, who was evicted from the house a few weeks ago, also charged Rs 8-9 lakh per week
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia of 'Chhoti Sardarni' fame earns Rs 8 lakh on a weekly basis
Rapper MC Stan gets paid a hefty sum of Rs 7 lakh per week
Ankit Gupta is charging around Rs 6-7 lakh per week
Sreejita De, who was the first contestant to get evicted from 'Bigg Boss 16, charged Rs 6 lakh for a week
Shalin Bhanot, who has already become one of the most-talked-about contestants in the house earns Rs 4-5 lakh per week
Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan is paid Rs 5 lakh every week
Shiv Thakare, who has been the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi, charges Rs 5 lakh per week for his stint on the show
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is paid a sum of Rs 5 lakh per week
Rajasthani dancer Gori Nagori earns up to Rs 4 lakh per week
Gautam Singh Vig has been charging Rs 4 lakh weekly for his participation in 'Bigg Boss 16'
Abdu Rozik, who has become the nation's favourite, earns Rs 3-4 lakh per week
Soundarya Sharma has agreed on a sum of Rs 3-4 lakh on a weekly basis
Archana Gautam receives a fee of Rs 3 lakh every week
