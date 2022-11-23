Portal to provide Mental Health Facilities up to district level

ANI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has invited tenders to establish a portal to provide real-time information on the mental health facilities right down to the district level.



A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud asked the Centre to file an affidavit on the implementation of the portal.

Additonal solicitor general Madhavi Divan told the court that the government is planning to provide a dashboard on the portal for providing the real-time information. She said all state governments are called for a demonstration within 15 days and the portal will be functional within a month.



The top court was hearing a plea by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal pertaining to rehabilitation of the mentally ill languishing in hospitals and mental asylums.