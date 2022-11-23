e-Paper Get App
Portal to provide Mental Health Facilities up to district level

Portal to provide Mental Health Facilities up to district level

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has invited tenders to establish a portal to provide real-time information on the mental health facilities right down to the district level. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud asked the Centre to file an affidavit on the implementation of the portal.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 03:01 AM IST
ANI
NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has invited tenders to establish a portal to provide real-time information on the mental health facilities right down to the district level.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud asked the Centre to file an affidavit on the implementation of the portal.

Additonal solicitor general Madhavi Divan told the court that the government is planning to provide a dashboard on the portal for providing the real-time information. She said all state governments are called for a demonstration within 15 days and the portal will be functional within a month.

The top court was hearing a plea by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal pertaining to rehabilitation of the mentally ill languishing in hospitals and mental asylums.

