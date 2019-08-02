Mumbai: 2 youths perform stunts in local train, arrested

Mumbai: The Wadala railway police arrested two youngsters on Thursday afternoon for performing dangerous stunts on the foot-board of a local train between Wadala and Chembur stations.

A senior railway official said they have been booked under sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The youths were arrested after a video of their act got viral on the social media and WhatsApp, after which the Government Railway Police (GRP) sprung into action and formed a special team to nab these boys.

“In the video, one of the youngsters can be seen climbing out of the compartment, sliding on the pole and hanging precariously on a local train between Chembur and Wadala stations,” said GRP.

The duo have been identified as Mohammad Mohsin (seen in the video) and Sagir Ahmed who was filming the entire act, were later arrested by the Wadala police station.

“We had formed four teams and instructed them to look for the youths in the video. When we checked the CCTV footage of the station, we came across a video where the boys were seen performing stunts,” said GRP.

“Once we found their whereabouts, our team laid a trap and finally caught one of the boys who was in the same clothes as captured while performing stunts in the video.

We took him and one of his friend into custody and it was at the police station where he accepted his act,” he added. In a similar incident in June, a group of five to six youngsters were caught performing similar stunts on board a Kurla-bound local.

The boys had boarded the train from Mankhurd and a video of their act was captured by an alert commuter, who shared it with cops. Based on the video, a team from the Kurla Railway Protection Force (RPF) sprung into action and caught two youths from the group. They were counselled and handed over to their parents.