Mumbai: 2 school clerks booked by ACB in bribery case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have booked two clerks working with a government aided Urdu medium school for allegedly demanding bribe from a person in order provide his brother's daughter an admission in the Junior KG section of the school.

The accused person have been identified as clerk Tehseen Momin (36) and senior clerk Aqeel Shaikh (52), both working with a school at Bhiwandi.

According to the ACB, in order provide daughter of the complainant's brother an admission in the Junior KG section of the school, the accused officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 9000 apart from the school fee.

The complainant, who did not wanted to pay the bribe had approached the Navi Mumbai Unit office of the ACB and had lodged a complaint in this regard on Monday.

The ACB officials on verifying the allegations made by the complainant found that the accused clerks had indeed demanded bribe. A trap was laid by the ACB officials on Tuesday and Momin was caught red-handed while accepting bribe, officials said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:04 PM IST