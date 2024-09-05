 Mumbai: 2 Orissa Laborers Die After Fall From Unsecured Lift Shaft At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2 Orissa Laborers Die After Fall From Unsecured Lift Shaft At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked

Mumbai: 2 Orissa Laborers Die After Fall From Unsecured Lift Shaft At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked

Two Orissa-based laborers working at the construction site of Om Dhanlaxmi Heights in Vikhroli’s Tagore Nagar area died after falling from the fourth floor through an allegedly unsecured lift shaft. The police have booked the labor contractor, Arvind Ramjiaani (58), for causing death due to negligence.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 05:16 AM IST
article-image
2 labourers died after falling off the fourth floor, labour contractor arrested for negligence | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two Orissa-based laborers working at the construction site of Om Dhanlaxmi Heights in Vikhroli’s Tagore Nagar area died after falling from the fourth floor through an allegedly unsecured lift shaft. The police have booked the labor contractor, Arvind Ramjiaani (58), for causing death due to negligence.

According to Vikhroli police, the deceased have been identified as Ratranakara Muni (31) and Uma Samal (21). The incident occurred late on Tuesday night but came to light in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased had been working at the construction site for the past six months. On Tuesday night, they went for dinner and returned to the site around 11 p.m. “They climbed up to the fourth floor to sleep, and shortly after, other workers heard a loud thud. They found the deceased lying at the bottom of the lift shaft. The area was not secured with safety nets, and it is believed they slipped, leading to the fatal fall,” said the police.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Updates: Badnawar's Young Worker Dies After Falling Into Soya Plant Conveyor; Teacher...
article-image

The victims, who were related to each other, were rushed to Ambedkar Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival. The police arrested Ramjiaani, but he was released on bail after being presented before the magistrate, as the charges against him are bailable.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 2 Orissa Laborers Die After Fall From Unsecured Lift Shaft At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked
Mumbai: 2 Orissa Laborers Die After Fall From Unsecured Lift Shaft At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked
The Manipur Crisis: An Urgent Call For Comprehensive Action; VIDEO
The Manipur Crisis: An Urgent Call For Comprehensive Action; VIDEO
Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Maoist With ₹6 Lakh Reward Surrenders To Gadchiroli Police, Reveals Exploitation And Discriminatio
Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Maoist With ₹6 Lakh Reward Surrenders To Gadchiroli Police, Reveals Exploitation And Discriminatio
Thane: School Clerk Caught Taking ₹800 Bribe For Duplicate Leaving Certificate, Principal Detained
Thane: School Clerk Caught Taking ₹800 Bribe For Duplicate Leaving Certificate, Principal Detained

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 Orissa Laborers Die After Fall From Unsecured Lift Shaft At Vikhroli Construction Site;...

Mumbai: 2 Orissa Laborers Die After Fall From Unsecured Lift Shaft At Vikhroli Construction Site;...

Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Maoist With ₹6 Lakh Reward Surrenders To Gadchiroli Police, Reveals...

Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Maoist With ₹6 Lakh Reward Surrenders To Gadchiroli Police, Reveals...

Thane: School Clerk Caught Taking ₹800 Bribe For Duplicate Leaving Certificate, Principal Detained

Thane: School Clerk Caught Taking ₹800 Bribe For Duplicate Leaving Certificate, Principal Detained

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Union Minister Piyush Goyal And BJP MLAs Meet BMC Officials To...

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Union Minister Piyush Goyal And BJP MLAs Meet BMC Officials To...

Mumbai: Former BJP Corporator Urges BMC To Install More Spike Speed Breakers To Combat Wrong-Way...

Mumbai: Former BJP Corporator Urges BMC To Install More Spike Speed Breakers To Combat Wrong-Way...