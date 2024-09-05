Mumbai: 2 Orissa Laborers Die After Fall From Unsecured Lift Shaft At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked

2 labourers died after falling off the fourth floor, labour contractor arrested for negligence | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two Orissa-based laborers working at the construction site of Om Dhanlaxmi Heights in Vikhroli’s Tagore Nagar area died after falling from the fourth floor through an allegedly unsecured lift shaft. The police have booked the labor contractor, Arvind Ramjiaani (58), for causing death due to negligence.

According to Vikhroli police, the deceased have been identified as Ratranakara Muni (31) and Uma Samal (21). The incident occurred late on Tuesday night but came to light in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased had been working at the construction site for the past six months. On Tuesday night, they went for dinner and returned to the site around 11 p.m. “They climbed up to the fourth floor to sleep, and shortly after, other workers heard a loud thud. They found the deceased lying at the bottom of the lift shaft. The area was not secured with safety nets, and it is believed they slipped, leading to the fatal fall,” said the police.

The victims, who were related to each other, were rushed to Ambedkar Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival. The police arrested Ramjiaani, but he was released on bail after being presented before the magistrate, as the charges against him are bailable.