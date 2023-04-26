Mumbai: 2 MPCB officials held by ACB in graft case | Representative Image

Mumbai: The officials from the Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have apprehended two officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in an illegal gratification case, the agency officials informed on Wednesday.



The accused public servants have been identified as Indrajit Gajannarao Deshmukh (37) and Sanjay Popatrai Kavre (43), both working as field officers at the MPCB's Sion office.

ACB laid trap and caught both officials while taking Rs 80,000 bribe

According to the ACB, the complainant is working as an HR manager in a company engaged in interior designing, painting etc. of motor vehicles. On March 23, both the accused officials came to the company of the complainant and threatened that the company does not have a waste water treatment plant and a high penalty will have to be paid and the water and light connection of the company will be shut off.



In order to not take the said action, a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in cash was sought. At that time, the victim had paid Rs 20,000 in cash to the accused. On April 20, both the accused again came to the complainant's company and demanded the remaining amount. Since the complainant was not willing to pay the bribe, he appeared before the ACB and gave a written complaint.



On Tuesday, the accused officials told the victim to bring the bribe money immediately. A trap was laid by the ACB team and the accused persons were caught accepting Rs 80,000 bribe amount from the complainant.



A case has been registered under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act by the ACB.