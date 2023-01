Mumbai: 2 miscreants loot Dadar home at gunpoint; 1 nabbed, another absconding | Representative Image

Mumbai: Two thieves looted a house in Dadar (west) at gunpoint. They entered the house on the pretext of offering sweets, said officials.

The police said that one accused has been arrested while other is absconding and that search operations to nab him is underway. The police further said that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited