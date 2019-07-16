Mumbai: 2 injured after roof collapses in Bandra

Bandra (Mumbai): Two people suffered injuries after a portion of the roof of their house collapsed in Bandra's Bharat Nagar area early on Tuesday morning. A construction work had started late night at transit camp in the area when suddenly the roof of the house collapsed leaving a 9-year-old boy and a 21-year-old girl injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
For all the live updates, latest news, views on Cricket World Cup 2019, visit https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on World Cup 2019