Mumbai: 2 held by DRI trying to smuggle foreign currency worth Rs 1.42 crores to Dubai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested two persons in connection with a foreign currency smuggling case.

According to the agency, on Sunday, they had arrested one Karan Singh (27) Jodhpur native for allegedly trying to smuggle foreign currencies worth Rs 1.42 crores to Dubai from Mumbai airport, on receipt of specific intelligence.

Examination of his trolley bag resulted in the recovery of 1.32 lakhs US dollars, 42,150 Euros, 29,500 Saudi Riyal and six lakhs in Japanese Yen. The total worth of seized foreign currency was Rs 1,42,75,018, a DRI source said.

Singh on Friday had boarded a flight from Jodhpur to Mumbai and was slated to take the next flight from Mumbai to Dubai.

His interrogation led to the arrest of one Lakshya Mewara alias Chiku from Rajasthan.

Mewara had allegedly given the trolley bag with foreign currencies secretly hidden in it to Singh in order to deliver the same to another person in Dubai.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:39 PM IST