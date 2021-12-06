Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch busts inter-state gang on vehicle theft, 3 arrested

Unit 2 of the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested 3 persons and busted an inter-state gang that use to sell stolen cars by using chassis and registration number of vehicles that were scrapped following insurance cover.

Police also seized nine cars worth Rs 1.15 crores from them that were bearing forged chassis and registration numbers.

Police said that the accused have admitted to having been involved in at least six vehicle theft cases that took place in Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi.

The arrested accused were identified as Furkhan Majid Shaikh (45), a resident of Bandra, Davalsab Kala alias Sameer (36), a resident of Koparkhairane and Dinesh Umashaknar Gupta (35), a resident of Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai.

The gang was busted following a vehicle theft case that was registered at Rabale police station in 2021. Commissioner of police Bipin Kumar Singh said that crime related to four-wheelers have risen and a special drive is being conducted to check.

“The gang used to get details of damaged vehicles that were sent for scrape following insurance cover. Thereafter, they used the chassis and registration in the stolen vehicles and sell them at a low very price,” said commissioner of police Singh.

He added that wholesaling the cars, they informed buyers that the owner defaulted loan and that’s why the car is available at just Rs 3 to 4 lakhs while the actual cost ranges from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Police said that they used to sell cars with forged documents in North Indian states. The third accused Gupta used to finance in carrying out changes in cars and preparing fake documents. Now, the police are investigating how did they get the insurance details of cars.

