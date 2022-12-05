e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2 groups clash after boy's bicycle hits man; cops arrest one

Mumbai: 2 groups clash after boy's bicycle hits man; cops arrest one

The 45-year-old man hit the minor boy riding cycle who then informed his father. The enraged parent with a group of men assaulted the former. He and his group retaliated later which created a tense situation in Santacruz area.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 2 groups clash after boy's bicycle hits man; cops arrest one |
Follow us on

Two groups clashed with each other after a bicycle which a minor boy was riding hit a 45-year-old man in the Santacruz area of Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the man was standing in front of a mosque. He then allegedly slapped the boy and took the bicycle into his possession, an official from Vakola police station said.

The boy went home and informed about the incident to his father who along with others went to the spot and allegedly assaulted the man who had slapped his son, he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Cops to get tech savvy to tackle cyber crimes
article-image

The 45-year-old man and his supporters also beat up members of the other group and pelted stones at them, the official said.

The situation became tense and shops in the area were closed for sometime, he said.

The police brought the situation under control and registered cases against members of both the groups, the official said.

The man who had slapped the boy was arrested, the official said. The boy's father was at large and efforts were on to nab him, the police added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 groups clash after boy's bicycle hits man; cops arrest one

Mumbai: 2 groups clash after boy's bicycle hits man; cops arrest one

Mumbai updates: City sees yet another hazy weekend as air quality inches closer to 'very poor'...

Mumbai updates: City sees yet another hazy weekend as air quality inches closer to 'very poor'...

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI remains 'poor' at 193; temperature at 31°C

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI remains 'poor' at 193; temperature at 31°C

The Youth Equine Leadership Program uses horses to imbibe leadership qualities in youth

The Youth Equine Leadership Program uses horses to imbibe leadership qualities in youth

Thane will be pothole-free in six months: TMC chief Abhijit Bangar

Thane will be pothole-free in six months: TMC chief Abhijit Bangar