 Bhiwandi Villages Erupt In Protest As Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Without Being Named After Veteran Leader DB Patil
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBhiwandi Villages Erupt In Protest As Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Without Being Named After Veteran Leader DB Patil

Bhiwandi Villages Erupt In Protest As Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Without Being Named After Veteran Leader DB Patil

With commercial flights commencing from the Navi Mumbai International Airport on December 25, resentment has been growing among local ‘sons of the soil’ in Bhiwandi taluka over the airport being inaugurated without naming it after veteran leader D.B. Patil. Protest demonstrations were held across several villages, with agitators demanding immediate renaming of the airport.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Local residents and land-owning communities from rural parts of Bhiwandi staged coordinated protest demonstrations across multiple villages on Wednesday, opposing the Centre’s decision to operationalise the Navi Mumbai International Airport without dedicating it to renowned mass leader D.B. Patil. |

Bhiwandi: Local residents and land-owning communities from rural parts of Bhiwandi staged coordinated protest demonstrations across multiple villages on Wednesday, opposing the Centre’s decision to operationalise the Navi Mumbai International Airport without dedicating it to renowned mass leader D.B. Patil. Protesters carried black flags and raised slogans, terming the move an insult to the sacrifices made by project-affected farmers and locals.

Black-flag protests held across rural Bhiwandi

The agitation was carried out following an appeal by Bhiwandi Lok Sabha MP Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama, who has been spearheading the demand to name the airport after D.B. Patil. Demonstrators asserted that Patil’s contribution to farmers’ movements and his leadership during land acquisition struggles deserved official recognition.

Read Also
Tulinj Police Nab Habitual Burglar Within 48 Hours, Recover ₹2.86 Lakh Stolen Property After...
article-image

Earlier, a protest march from Bhiwandi to the Navi Mumbai airport was planned between December 22 and 24 under the leadership of MP Balya Mama. However, the police denied permission citing the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming municipal elections, forcing the organisers to postpone the march.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi Villages Erupt In Protest As Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Without Being Named After Veteran Leader DB Patil
Bhiwandi Villages Erupt In Protest As Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Without Being Named After Veteran Leader DB Patil
Mumbai High-Rise Fire: Mary Kom Producer Sandeep Singh Escapes With Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's Help
Mumbai High-Rise Fire: Mary Kom Producer Sandeep Singh Escapes With Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's Help
Tulinj Police Nab Habitual Burglar Within 48 Hours, Recover ₹2.86 Lakh Stolen Property After Nalasopara House-Breaking Case
Tulinj Police Nab Habitual Burglar Within 48 Hours, Recover ₹2.86 Lakh Stolen Property After Nalasopara House-Breaking Case
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 25, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Fame Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 25, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Fame Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

Planned march postponed due to Model Code

During a protest held in Vadvali village, participants said that while locals had launched a sustained movement to honour D.B. Patil, the government went ahead with commercial flight operations without addressing their long-standing demand. Similar demonstrations were reported from several villages across the taluka, indicating widespread discontent among the local population.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhiwandi Villages Erupt In Protest As Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Without Being Named After Veteran...

Bhiwandi Villages Erupt In Protest As Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Without Being Named After Veteran...

Tulinj Police Nab Habitual Burglar Within 48 Hours, Recover ₹2.86 Lakh Stolen Property After...

Tulinj Police Nab Habitual Burglar Within 48 Hours, Recover ₹2.86 Lakh Stolen Property After...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Work Halted In BKC Over Air Pollution Violations

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Work Halted In BKC Over Air Pollution Violations

Mumbai News: BMC Elections Trigger Public Healthcare Crisis As 80 Per Cent Of Health Staff Deployed...

Mumbai News: BMC Elections Trigger Public Healthcare Crisis As 80 Per Cent Of Health Staff Deployed...

Tulinj Police Crack Nalasopara East Murder Case, Arrest Main Accused And Detain Juvenile After...

Tulinj Police Crack Nalasopara East Murder Case, Arrest Main Accused And Detain Juvenile After...