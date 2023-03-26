Mumbai: 2 get 10-years-jail for robbing Malad jewelry store in 2014

Representative Image

A Dindoshi sessions court has sentenced two men to ten-years of rigorous imprisonment for robbing assets worth ₹1.3 crore from a jewellery shop after tying up its owner and threatening him with a chopper and knife in 2014. The convicts were identified as Ganesh Kadam and Amit Tiwari.

UNdertrial can't be considered to show linency

The court considered the nature and gravity of the offence during sentencing and said the time they had spent in prison as an undertrial can't be considered for showing leniency. Robbery with deadly weapons is an offence of serious nature, it said, adding that the accused also compelled the complainant to sit on a chair, tied his hands and legs and taped his mouth.

Victim tied up and threatened

The incident took place on March 1, 2014 at around 8.45am when Nilesh Rathod had just opened his jewellery store Rajarajeshwari Jewellers near Lokmanya library in Malad. Kadam and Tiwari had stormed into the store and threatened Rathod with a chopper and knife at his throat. They then took him to the inner room and forced him to sit on a chair, tied his hands and legs and taped his mouth. The duo took out a black bag and stuffed the jewellery into it. Further, they also took out cash of ₹1 lakh from the locker, snatched Rathod's mobile phone and fled after locking him in the room. Out of ₹1.3 crore stolen booty, the police recovered and handed over gold ornaments worth ₹23 lakh to Rathod.

