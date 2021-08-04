Panvel: Jewelleries worth Rs 55 lakh looted in broad daylight robbery

Two motorbike-borne miscreants looted around 1100 grams jewellries worth Rs 55 lakh from a Mumbai-based jeweller in Panvel on Wednesday evening by flashing revolver. They also injured him by hitting him with a hard object on the head of the man before fleeing on a motorbike.

Police said that the incident took place around 4.30 pm, and they have got the CCTV footage of the incident.

The incident took place when Dipesh Jain, 40, an employee of a jewellery trader from Mumbai was getting down from a jwellery shop, located on the first floor in Gokul Gold Society along Joshi Ali Road in Panvel. Police said that the duo hit him with a hard object on his head while flashing a revolver, and snatched the bag containing gold jewellries. “When they were fleeing in a bike, Jain chased them to get hold but they escaped in the narrow lane of the market,” said an official from Panvel City police station.

Shivraj Patil, deputy commissioner of police of Zone 2 said that the bag was containing around 1100 gold jewelleries. “We have got the CCTV footage and the investigation is going on,” said Patil. He added that the miscreants might have done recce of Jain’s movement earlier and committed the crime on Wednesday evening.

Patil said that Jain had come in the morning from Mumbai and had already visited many jewellery shops. “Jain was getting down from the first floor when the duo attacked him on the stairs. After injuring, they fled in their motorbike,” said Patil. He added that Jain used to come once or twice in two months to deliver the jewelleries. “He had already delivered around 600 grams of gold jewelleries and this was probably his last shop where the incident took place,” added Patil.

Meanwhile, Jain has been admitted in a private hospital and a case of robbery has been registered at Panvel City police station under the relevant section of IPC.