Watch: Woman gets caught after failed robbery bid at jewellery store in Virar, hilarious video goes viral

A Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera clip from a jewellery store currently has social media in splits, in which a woman is seen trying to rob the store but ends up getting overpowered and caught instead. Few people, however, know the tragedy behind the comedy; that the girl lost her job during the pandemic and hence turned to crime.

The short video clip first appeared on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday morning and quickly went viral. The accused girl, wearing a burqa, entered the Devnarayan Jewellers on Tuesday afternoon posing as a customer. Even as the owner, Devilal Gujar (26) was showing her some jewellery, she whipped out a gun from inside the plastic bag she was carrying and pointed it a Gujar, telling him to sit down on a stool on his side of the counter and place both his hands on his knees. Gujar complied and the woman leaned forward to get a closer look at the jewellery on display. Gujar, seeing that she was temporarily distracted, grabbed the gun with one hand and the woman's burqa with another.

He then jumped over the counter and dragged the struggling woman out of the store, where passersby noticed the fracas and stopped to help. They immediately called the police control room and the information was relayed to the Arnala police station. A team was rushed to the spot.

“It was only after we took the woman and the gun into our custody that we realised that the “gun” was actually a cigarette lighter, which looked like the real thing because it was the same size and had a steel body. The woman, identified as Riya Mistry (21), was taken to the police station for further inquiries,” senior police inspector Raju Mane, Arnala police station said.

Riya, in her questioning, told the police that she used to work in a bar but lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. She tried hard for the next two years to get another job but was unable to secure employment anywhere. At the same time, it was getting increasingly difficult to make ends meet, despite her and her husband's best efforts. Finally, Riya told the police, she decided to turn to crime.

“Riya visited the jewellery store on Monday and took stock of its layout and security, as well as the fact that it was deserted in the afternoon. Subsequently, she returned on Tuesday, well prepared. Apart from the gun-shaped cigarette lighter, we also recovered a steel chain, a length of rope and powdered chilli from her bag,” Mane said.

Riya was subsequently placed under arrest following her confession and charged with attempt to robbery under the Indian Penal Code. She was produced in court on Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody till Friday, officers said.