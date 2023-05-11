 Mumbai: 2 dead, 1 injured in accident at BKC
All residents of Govandi, they were headed towards the Family Court flyover.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 12:33 AM IST
Two persons were killed and a teenage boy was seriously injured when the two-wheeler they were triple-riding on collided against a divider at BKC early Wednesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Naved Idrisi, 23, and Faiyaz Ansari, 30.

The minor boy, Suhail, is 17 years old. All residents of Govandi, they were headed towards the Family Court flyover. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where Idrisi and Ansari were pronounced deadand Suhail is yet to regain consciousness. An accidental death report has been registered and the police are investigating the matter further. 

Mumbai BKC accident: Cops analyse bail order to challenge it
