Mumbai: 2 bodies found, 1 still missing in Madh, boat capsize incident

Two bodies were found ashore at Versova early on Thursday, a day after a small fishing boat capsized midway between Madh and Versova and three of its occupants went missing.

Bodies of Nazir Ahmad and Mohammad Yousuf Usman were found, while that of Mohammad Sadiq Qasmani is still missing. Versova Police has already arrested two men in connection to causing death due to negligence and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Five employees of a fishmeal godown, all residents of Versova, had reached their workplace near Dondipada at Madh, Malad (W), on Tuesday. However, with the lockdown in place, they could not return home by road, which is why they hired a small fishing boat from Versova, with two boatmen, to ferry them discreetly from Madh. The boat capsized midway, wherein Nazir Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf Usman and Mohammad Sadiq Qasmani went missing.

Versova police said the bodies of Nazir Ahmad and Yousuf Usman were found ashore at different locations at Versova on Thursday. However, the third missing person, Mohammad Sadiq Qasmani, is feared to have drowned. An official said, the two bodies were sent for postmortem and will be handed over to their families after due procedure. Versova Police registered accidental death reports in the matter.

Meanwhile, Malvani Police has lodged a case against the workshop owner, Hanif Machhiwala, along with two boatmen-- Naresh Koli and Nagraj Sindhale, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence and defying lockdown laws.