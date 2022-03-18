Mumbai: 19-year-old dies after falling off building, colleague arrested for alleged murder

The Chunabhatti police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a 19-year-old man after he fell from the terrace. The police said the deceased and accused both fell off the terrace, where the accused survived, while the deceased fell on the ground to die.

According to the police, both had a fight over marijuana consumption on the building terrace that led to the incident.

The police said the deceased was identified as Aman alias Bitu Aftab Shaikh. Whereas the accused has been identified as Sultan Khan, both residents of Kurla east.

The police said the incident took place in the wee hours of March 17 when the duo went to the terrace of Vasuki building, at Ibrahim Dawal Chawl, near Roshan Masjid, Qureshi Nagar Hill, Kurla east.

"Both Shaikh and Khan were consuming marijuana on the terrace. Shaikh was consuming more drugs when Khan stopped him which led to an argument between them," said a police officer.

The police said both of them later started fighting and fell from the building. "Shaikh fell on the ground floor and succumbed to his injuries while Khan was stuck on the second floor and survived. But as he was involved in the fight he was allegedly booked for murder," said a police officer.

Anil Desai, senior police inspector, Chunnabhatti police station confirmed a case being been registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian penal code.

"We have arrested the accused Khan for murder. They both were having marijuana after which it led to a fight between them and they fell," added Desai.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:00 PM IST