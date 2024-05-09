Mumbai: Agni Citizen’s Charter Pushes For AIIMS, Unified Transport Authority

AGNI, a network of residents associations, joint area action groups, organisations and individual citizens of Mumbai, has released a citizen’s charter putting their demands in front of the candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections. The charter includes demands regarding environment, health, education, housing, law enforcement and infrastructure.

Action for good Governance and Networking in India (AGNI), is an organisation that interacts with local government administrations and elected representatives to improve the service to citizens and the Mumbai city.

The foremost demand put forth by the citizen’s charter includes environment and ecology. The demand comprises enactment and implementation of laws to reduce pollution, implementation of the Supreme Court’s ruling on vehicle emissions and regulation of pollution. It also demands the constitution of a separate body to coordinate all public works and preserve Mumbai’s lungs.

The charter demanded that all the vacant land of the government and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) should be converted to public recreational spots instead of handing it to builders. It also suggested that the land of salt pans in Mumbai should be divided equally by the Centre and the state to be developed as recreational open spaces.

AGNI’s manifesto also demanded an increase in the allocation of the Central budget to support primary and preventive health, elementary and vocational education. It also demanded that the MPs should propose and push for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Mumbai with modern equipment. It also demanded a policy to create satellite townships in Palghar, Kalyan, New Panvel and Nashik to ease the stress of housing in Mumbai.

AGNI demanded a single and unified metropolitan transport authority and a regulatory authority for power and water to set fair rates for customers and service providers.

AGNI mentioned that the elected representatives must resist any effort to disrupt House proceedings, fight for openness and transparency, shun corrupt practices, resist efforts to cause defections and party spills, enact laws to bring electoral reforms, declare assets and income every year and commitment to at least one project.

As multiple residents' associations are releasing their manifestos for the candidates from their constituencies, the candidates are also coming forward to discuss people's demands. After the Congress candidate met the residents of Chandivali to discuss their demands declared through Chandivali Cha Manifesto, NDA's Ujjawal Nikam will also meet the residents on Saturday at 8.30 pm. The residents of Altamount Road, Nepean Sea Road, Peddar Road and Breach Candy will also meet their candidates contesting from the Mumbai South constituency on Sunday.