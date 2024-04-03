Bihar Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi Says ‘Battling Cancer; Informed PM About Inability To Be Part Of Elections’

Sushil Kumar Modi |

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi in a post on X on Wednesday said that he has been battling cancer for the past six months and hence would not be able to be part of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections,” he wrote in Hindi on X.

“I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party,” Modi added.

पिछले 6 माह से कैंसर से संघर्ष कर रहा हूँ । अब लगा कि लोगों को बताने का समय आ गया है । लोक सभा चुनाव में कुछ कर नहीं पाऊँगा ।

PM को सब कुछ बता दिया है ।

देश, बिहार और पार्टी का सदा आभार और सदैव समर्पित | — Sushil Kumar Modi (मोदी का परिवार ) (@SushilModi) April 3, 2024

Read Also Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP Ajay Nishad Joins Congress After Denial Of Ticket

During his political career spanning over three decades, Modi was an MLA, an MLC, a member of Lok Sabha, and a Rajya Sabha MP. He was the deputy CM of the state from 2005 to 2013, and from 2017 to 2020.

He joined students' politics while studying at Patna University, and became the general secretary of its students' union in 1973. He became an MLA for the first time in 1990 from the Patna Central constituency and was made the chief whip of the BJP legislature party.

From 1996 to 2004, he was the leader of the opposition in the state assembly. He became a member of Lok Sabha in 2004 from Bhagalpur.

He gave up his Lok Sabha membership in 2005 and became a member of the legislative council, following which he was made the deputy chief minister with Nitish Kumar as the CM.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2020, and retired earlier this year.