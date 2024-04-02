Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP Ajay Nishad Joins Congress After Denial Of Ticket |

Patna: Sulking over denial of ticket for Lok Sabha election, BJP MP Ajay Nishad on Tuesday joined Congress as he is likely to contest election from Muzaffarpur on the party ticket.

Nishad joined the party in presence of senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, AICC In charge of Bihar Mohan Prakash and state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh in New Delhi.

Prakash contended that Nishad joined Congress without putting any conditions.

After joining Congress, he commented on 'X, "Today I have accepted membership of the Congress. If there is an order from the high command, I will go to the people's court."

Earlier, he posted a comment in ‘X’, “Respected Nadda Ji (BJP president J P Nadda), shocked by the betrayal of BJP, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party.”

Respected @JPNadda ji, shocked by the betrayal of @BJP4India, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party.

आदरणीय @JPNadda जी, @BJP4India के द्वारा छल किये जाने से छुब्ध होकर मैं पार्टी के सभी पद के साथ प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफ़ा देता हूँ।@BJP4Bihar — Ajay Nishad (@NishadSri) April 2, 2024

BJP replaced Nishad with Raj Bhushan Nishad in the fifth list of candidates released by BJP.

Ajay Nishad's Performance In Past Elections

Nishad had won Lok Sabha election from Muzaffarpur on BJP ticket in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His father, former union minister Captain Jai Narayan Nishad had also represented Muzaffarpur seat four times.

Besides Nishad, BJP dropped two more sitting MPs, Union Minister Ashwani Choubey and Chhedi Paswan. While BJP leadership succeeded in assuaging the ruffled feelings of Choubey, Chhedi reportedly continues to be unhappy with BJP leadership over the denial of ticket.

Nishad was denied the ticket after adverse feedback against him. His supporters had also held a protest during Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai recent visit to Muzaffarpur, holding him responsible for denial of ticket to their leader.