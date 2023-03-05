Mumbai: 16 girls rescued from bar in Kurla East; owner, manager arrested | File

Around 16 girls were rescued last night from Spices Bar and Restaurant in Kurla East, where they were found dancing and customers were seen showering notes on them.

As per reports, Mumbai Police officials raided the bar at around 9.16 pm yesterday. After which, the owner and the staff including the manager were taken into custody.

Bar raided in Tardeo

Earlier in February, around 30 persons were apprehended by police during a raid on a bar at Tardeo in central Mumbai where obscene dances were being performed.

Officials of the Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch raided the bar following a tip-off, he said.

Police detained 30 persons including the bar's manager, cashier, a barman and 12 waiters besides some customers