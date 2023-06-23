Mumbai: 14 Injured In Lower Parel's Trade World Building Lift Collapse

Fourteen people were injured after a passenger lift operating at Lower Parel’s Trade World building collapsed on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported at 10am in the C wing of the sixteen-storied commercial building situated within the Kamala Mills compound.

FIR registered against Trade World Cooperative Society

The NM Joshi Marg police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the administration and management of Trade World Cooperative Society under sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (Whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 338 (Whoever causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act) of the Indian Penal Code. Out of the injured, 8 were admitted to Global Hospital and 1 to KEM Hospital. Four people were discharged after a medical check-up and after giving medicines.