Mumbai: 14 employees of Central Railways given 'General Manager’s Safety Award' for showing alertness

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 10:35 PM IST
Mumbai: 14 employees of Central Railways given 'General Manager’s Safety Award' for showing alertness | Photo Credit: Bhushan Koyande

Fourteen employees of the Central Railways including 5 from Mumbai Division, 3 from Bhusaval Division, 3 from Nagpur Division, one from Pune Division and 2 from Solapur Division were awarded the “General Manager’s Safety Award” for showing alertness and helping to avoid possible mishaps.

"The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of June and July 2022, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on Monday," said officials of CR.

"The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs. 2000", said officials

