Mumbai: 132 fake message cases booked in state; 35 held

MUMBAI: In a constant crackdown on those spreading fake and misleading messages on social media, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has registered 132 offences, of which 79 were related to WhatsApp, while those related to Facebook and Telegram were 24 and 23, respectively.

All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, with 35 arrests already made. Various messages have been doing the rounds on social media, either spreading fake news over the Internet or trying to lure people.

However, Balsing Rajput, superintendent of police (Cyber) said, when one clicks on the link given in the message, it directs them to a malicious webpage, where the contents clearly state it's a hoax website, they only need to keep a close eye on their online activities.