Mumbai: 13 EOW officers transferred to city police

In a major reshuffle, this time in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police, at least 13 officers, who have been working in the wing over the last five years, was transferred on Monday.

The transferred officers are of the ranks of Police Inspector (PI) and Assistant Police Inspector (API). Six officers were transferred to different police stations , two each were transferred to traffic branch, special branch and protection branch, while one officer was transferred to the control room.

The transfer order was issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) Vishwas Nangre Patil, the official added.

On March 23, as many as 86 Mumbai police officers, including 65 from the Crime Branch alone were transferred to different posts in the city amid a storm brewing over an intelligence report that alleged that middlemen were influencing transfers of police officers in the state.

On March 30, at least 24 officers of the rank of police inspector were posted in various units of the Crime Branch.