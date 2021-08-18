Mumbai: 1,198 seats selected for second round of RTE admission

Advertisement

The second round for admission under the Right to Education (RTE) in Mumbai private unaided schools will continue from August 18 till August 25. 1,198 seats have been selected for this round. 3,108 students have confirmed admissions till now after completion of the first round.

Parents who have applied for the admission of their children will receive a message once they are selected. A senior official from the office of the director of primary education said, "The second round of RTE admission will be conducted from August 18 to 25. Parents of students who have been selected and allotted seats in this round will be informed via SMS."

Parents will then be able to submit documents, verify forms and pay fees to the respective unaided schools. The officer said, "We will try to accommodate students in the second admission round based on the number of vacant seats. We received a good response this year."

The first admission round was completed on July 31. The officer added, "After the first round, we needed some time to confirm the admissions and crosscheck data before starting the second round. We will conduct additional rounds if there are vacant seats available in schools."

As per the data published on the online portal https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rteindex on Wednesday, 3,108 students have confirmed admissions, out of 4,985 who were selected. There are 6,463 vacant seats in 352 schools registered for RTE admissions in Mumbai. A total of 12,911 applications were received this year.

In Maharashtra, 61,087 students have confirmed admissions out of the 82,129 students who were selected for the 96,684 vacant seats in 9,432 schools under RTE admissions. Under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, 25 per cent seats are reserved for the enrollment of deprived and vulnerable children in the entry-level of eligible private non-subsidised schools for the academic year 2021-22. Students from financially weak backgrounds can avail free and compulsory education till Class 8 in these schools.

