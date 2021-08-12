Over 1k students yet to secure RTE admission, 2nd round next week

Over 3,118 students have been admitted under Right to Education (RTE) admission till now in the city, while over 60,992 have been admitted in the state. The admission process is still on in order to give more time to students and parents to confirm seats in private-unaided schools.

The first round of admission under RTE has been completed. The second round of admission will be conducted from next week, said a senior official of the office of the director of primary education. The officer said, "We have completed the first round of admission. Currently, we are completing the process of confirmation of admissions. We will conduct the second admission round in the next week."

This year, the deadline for RTE admission was postponed four times in order to provide more time to parents and students to complete the admission process. Parents of students were selected in the first admission round were given time till July 31 to confirm admissions.

As per the data published on the online portal https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rteindex on Thursday, 3,118 students have confirmed admissions, out of 4,985 who were selected. There are 6,463 vacant seats in 352 schools registered for RTE admissions in Mumbai. In Maharashtra, 60,992 students have confirmed admissions out of 82,129 students who were selected for the 96,684 vacant seats in 9,432 schools under RTE admissions.

Under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, 25 per cent seats are reserved for the enrollment of deprived and vulnerable children in the entry-level of eligible private non-subsidised schools for the academic year 2021-22. Students from financially weak backgrounds can avail free and compulsory education till Class 8 in these schools.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:57 PM IST