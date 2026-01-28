Mumbai: 100 Feet Below Ground, BKC Set To Become Gateway To India’s First Bullet Train

Captain ---- Pix for representational purpose only

Mumbai: Work on India’s first bullet train corridor is progressing steadily, with Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) set to serve as the starting point of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail project. The terminal is expected to play a crucial role in the project aimed at significantly reducing travel time between the two cities.

According to a News24 report, the BKC station will be India’s deepest railway station, constructed nearly 100 feet below ground level. The underground facility will have six platforms spread across multiple levels and will be integrated with Mumbai’s transport network to ensure smooth passenger movement. Advanced construction technologies are being used to enhance safety, structural strength and long-term operational reliability.

Details on the Project

The 508-km corridor will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad through a network of 12 stations across Maharashtra and Gujarat. Designed to operate at a maximum speed of 320 kmph, the bullet train is expected to complete the journey in under two hours, compared to the current six to seven hours taken by conventional rail services.

The project is being implemented using Japan’s Shinkansen technology, globally recognised for its safety record, precision and reliability. This collaboration also includes technology transfer and training of Indian personnel to ensure long-term operational efficiency.

The colliders will be opened in phases to ensure smooth functioning and proper implementation. The first phase of the project will open on the 15th of August 2027, and will cover the 100 km stretch between Vapi and Surat and the 50 km Surat-Bilimora section. The next corridor will stretch from Vapi to Ahmedabad, followed by Thane to Ahmedabad. The entire strech is set to open to the public by December of 2029.

Beyond faster travel, the bullet train project is expected to have a wider economic impact. It is likely to boost regional development, generate employment during construction and operations, and enhance connectivity between major industrial and commercial centres in western India.

