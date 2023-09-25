Mumbai: 10-Year-Old Child Goes Missing In Andheri; Case Registered

Representational Image | pxhere.com

A case was filed against an unidentified individual for allegedly kidnapping a ten-year-old boy at the Andheri police station on September 25. The child Viraj Manjarekar had gone out to play on September 24 but didn't return home.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Manjrekar resides with his parents in Gundavali Gavthan, Andheri East. His school had declared a Ganesh Festival holiday starting from September 18. Since then, he had been at home and regularly visited the Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal to play.

Viraj's mother works as a maid, and his father is an autorickshaw driver. His mother filed a case against an unidentified person for the alleged abduction of their son. According to the FIR, on September 24, Viraj went out to play but didn't return home until 11.50 p.m. On that day, he had come home at 5.15 p.m. after playing and collected Rs. 20 for sweets, went out and had not returned since. His parents searched for him in the vicinity of their home and their relatives' houses but couldn't locate him. They also inquired with his friends, but their efforts were in vain. His mother has filed a case against an unidentified individual under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC Act.