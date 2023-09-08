 Mumbai: Police Reunite Missing 8-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Child With Family In 12 Hours
Mumbai: Police Reunite Missing 8-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Child With Family In 12 Hours

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has praised DN Nagar Police for this excellent work.

Friday, September 08, 2023
Representative Image

Mumbai: D N Nagar police found a missing eight-year-old child within 12 hours.  On September 5, the children's mother Sherbano Sarfaraz Shaikh complained to the police station that her eight-year-old mentally challenged son had gone out to play in the afternoon but did not return even after several hours.

Taking the missing minor case seriously, senior officials immediately registered a case of kidnapping. Many teams of police and crime branches were formed. When the police checked the CCTV near the station, the child was seen going inside the station. The police understood that the child appeared to be alone and had reached the station, so at best he might have taken a slow train to Borivali or one station further to Dahisar. Several police teams continued patrolling from Andheri to Dahisar. 

Eventually, the police found the child within 12 hours with the help of Dahisar police. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has praised DN Nagar Police for this excellent work.

Mumbai: MMRDA to beautify Metro Line 2A between Dahisar and DN Nagar at cost of Rs 11.81 crore
