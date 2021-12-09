Mumbai: MMRDA to beautify Metro Line 2A between Dahisar and DN Nagar at cost of Rs 11.81 crore

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will soon start the beautification and development work at Metro 2A line between Dahisar and DN Nagar, which is projected at Rs 11.81 crore.

The proposed project is divided into two parts with the first one being between Dahisar and Dhanukarwadi.

The selected contractor is expected to carry out the development and beautification of the central median of the link road below the Metro line.

The estimated cost of this stretch is estimated at Rs 5.24 crore approximately. The earnest money deposit for this job is Rs 2.62 lakh. While for the remaining stretch between Dhanukarwadi and DN Nagar is pegged at Rs 6.56 crore.

The earnest money deposit is Rs 3.28 lakh. According to the MMRDA, the contract period for carrying out the said work will be of 16 months (four months for development and 12 months for maintenance). Interested agencies are informed to submit their bids by January 3, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:41 AM IST