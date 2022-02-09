Mumbai: 10 held for police constable recruitment scam

Fortnight after first offence of dummy candidates was registered in connection with police constable recruitement drive of Mumbai police seven more FIRs have been registered so far. As of now, the police have arrested eight candidates and two dummy candidates and suspects involvement of a gang.

The Bhoiwada police which is investigating the scam have so far arrested Balanath Pawar (30), Satish More (22), Bhagwan Takle (24), Vikas Salunkhe (28), Kundalik Shinde (25), Pravin Shinde (32) , Dyaneshwar Ghodke (24) and Akash Kavhale (23) they have been arrested along with two dummy candidates while six dummy candidates are wanted.

All the accused hailed from Jalna, Beed, Aurangabad and Kolhapur districts.

"The police constable aspirants who cleared written test but were not confident enough to clear medical and ground test asked their friends to appear for medical and ground test impersonating them," said Jitendra Pawar senior inspector of Bhoiwada police station.

To avoid any malpractice during exams process, video recording of written test, medical and ground test were carried out by the department. After the final merit list for 1,076 candidates were were declared in the first week of January, the video recordings of each passed candidates were matched by the special team formed to rule out illegal activities, said police.

During this verification these candidates were flagged by the team, accordingly they were called for verification and following the scrutiny they were booked, added the officer

On November 14 last year, written test for 1,076 seats of police constable for Mumbai police were held for which over 1.09 lakh people appeared. Following the results around first 10,000 candidates roughly 10 candidates for each seat were called from medical and ground test, which took place in the second and third week of December at police grounds in Marol and Ghatkopar. The video recording of the ground test of every candidate was done to avoid any malpractices.

The final list of the top 1076 candidates was published on January 5 this year.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:27 PM IST