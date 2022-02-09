Naval Investiture Ceremony- 2022 for Western Naval Command held in Mumbai on February 8

The Naval Investiture Ceremony - 2022 for the Western Naval Command (WNC) was held at Mumbai on 08 Feb 22.

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command presented gallantry and distinguished service awards announced on Independence Day 2020 and Republic Day 2021 to the recipients.

Commander Dhanush Menon and Haridas Kundu MCA (FD) II were conferred the Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) while Commodore Anil Marya was conferred the Nau Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty).

RAdm Sandeep Mehta, Surg RAdm Arti Sarin, Commodore Srikant Kesnur, Captain Birendra Singh Bains, Captain Sumit Singh Sodhi, Captain Kapil Bhatia and Jai Singh, MCPO I (GW)/ Hon Sub Lt were conferred the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Unit Citations were presented by the Commander-in-Chief to INS Gomati and Base Victualling Yard (Mumbai) that delivered exceptional performances over the past year.

The Admiral acknowledged the contribution of all family members of the awardees for their unstinted support to service personnel in the performance of their duties.

The ceremonial event, traditionally conducted centrally for all awardees, was conducted within the Command due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic norms and restrictions.

The ceremony was witnessed by a number of senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy as well as spouses and families of the awardees.

(with PIB inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:30 PM IST