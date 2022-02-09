Second schedule of Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' begins in Mumbai; makers aim for Independence Day 2022 release

The second schedule of Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' commenced on Wednesday in Mumbai. The first schedule was in Kathmandu, Nepal.

'Uunchai' is touted as a film based on friendship and stars actors such as Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.

Last year, Parineeti posted pictures wherein she can be seen talking and smiling with the director. In the caption, she expressed her excitement to be a part of the 'cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya'.

"Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined and is the torchbearer of India's family entertainers and I can't wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast," she wrote.

Anupam, who has worked with Sooraj in several films such as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! 'Vivah', and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', shared a black and white selfie from the sets of the film at Mount Everest in Nepal.

Anupam could be seen donning big frame spectacles, and a wig as he clicks a selfie in the backdrop of Mount Everest.

"The sun will drive away my clouds!! :) #Uunchai," the National Film Award-winning actor wrote in the caption of the post.

Backed by Rajshri Productions, the makers are aiming for an Independence Day 2022 release as Rajshr completes 75 years this year.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:39 AM IST