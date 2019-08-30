Mumbai: 10-day organ donation drive at JJ Hospistal

Mumbai: A 10-day organ awareness campaign is being organised by the Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospital, which started from August 27 and will continue until September 5.

Senior doctors said as part of the campaign, different depts of the JJ hospital are organising competitions to spread awareness among the public.

“Many competitions are being organised to spread awareness through innovative means like rangoli-making, poster making competitions, street plays, essay writing and rallies will help in drawing the attention of people and creating awareness,” said Dr Sanjay Surase, medical superintendent, JJ hospital.

On Wednesday, students and workers from the health department participated in the rangoli making competition, in which students took the concept of eye donation and heart donation and used it as a theme for their rangolis.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, Director, Directorate of Medical Educa­tion and Resear­ch, said, “The organ donation awareness campaign was laun­ched two years ago by CM Fadnavis and medical education minister, Girish Mahajan.

The drive has been gaining mome­ntum every day. Organ donation is the need of the hour.”Dr Deepak Joshi, head of anatomy department said, many people approach them asking about body donation, but the ratio is still low.

In fact, in August itself, seven bodies have been donated within 15 days which will prove to be helpful to the medical students learning surgery and neurosurgery.

“A dead human body that may be used by physicians and other scientists to study anatomy, identifying disease sites, determine causes of death and provide tissue to repair a defect in a living hum­an being. Students in medical schools study and dissect cada­vers as part of their education,” said Dr Joshi.