Mumbai: 10-day Mahim Fair begins with crowd thronging Dargah

The fair that has been gazetted since 1910 has the honour of the police offering the first Sandal to the 14th century Sufi Saint Makhdum Fakih Ali Mahimi whose grave is at the Mahim Dargah.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police participate in Urs celebration at Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Mahim, in Mumbai. | Salman Ansari/ FPJ
The 10-day Mahim fair, held every year in honour of Makhdoom Shah Baba (Mahim Dargah), started with high enthusiasm among devotees.

"We expect a larger crowd this time as it is happening after a break of two years. Around 45-50 CCTV cameras have been installed, 150 volunteers are there to help people, railways, traffic, and Dargah management. We are requesting people to follow all rules and not play loud DJ music as it is un-Islamic and against rules," said Sohail Khandwani, managing trustee of the Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust, which looks after the Mahim Dargah.

The fair that has been gazetted since 1910 has the honour of the police offering the first Sandal to the 14th century Sufi Saint Makhdum Fakih Ali Mahimi whose grave is at the Mahim Dargah.

article-image

Sandal is the sandalwood paste, flower and shawl. Besides the police sandal, over 400 sandals are offered during the 10- day fair which sees qawwalis, giant wheels, games and various stalls that sold food, crockery, bangles, rings, drums, clothes and bag stalls among others.

"I am yet to make up my mind on what to buy. All the things are interesting," said Shamshad Shaikh, a resident of Malad who had come to seek blessings at Mahim Dargah.

Among the food stalls, many could be seen trying out halwa paratha, malpua, kebabs, and chicken rolls among others. "I have already taken the blessings. Now I am going around the area looking at stalls and roaming around. We may try out something to eat too," said Amreen Shaikh, from Goa.

Abdul Qadar Hashmi who was selling drums with decorative pictures and cartoons on the surface of the drum to make them appealing for children, echoed the view. "It is the first day. By the weekend we will get a better picture but the enthusiasm is there so people will come and buy. I have also kept crockery as it will attractbothchildren and homemakers to my shops," he said.

