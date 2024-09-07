 Mumbai: 1 Killed After 2 Ganesh Mandal Workers Run Over By Speeding BMW In Mulund; Accused Driver Absconding
The incident reportedly took place around 4 am near the mandap of the famous Mulundcha Raja Ganesh Mandal. Pritam Thorat and Prasad Patil, two volunteers of the Mandal, were putting up banners near Aakruti Tower in Gavanpada of Mulund when a speeding BMW mowed them down.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Mumbai: As Maharashtra prepares for the grand celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, a tragic accident occurred in Mulund, Mumbai, casting a shadow over the festivities. A speeding BMW ran over two workers of a Ganesh Mandal, who were setting up banners for the festival on Saturday early morning. One of the workers lost his life, while the other is in critical condition. The driver of the car fled the scene immediately, and the police are actively searching for the individual responsible.

According to reports, the incident took place around 4 am near the mandap of the famous Mulundcha Raja Ganesh Mandal. Pritam Thorat and Prasad Patil, two volunteers of the Mandal, were putting up banners near Aakruti Tower in Gavanpada of Mulund when a speeding BMW mowed them down.

Unfortunately, Pritam succumbed to his injuries, while Prasad was severely injured and is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. Instead of stopping to help the victims, the driver escaped the scene, and the police have registered a case against an unidentified person, launching an investigation into the matter.

Two Accidents Reported Earlier This Week

In another accident reported recently, an 80-year-old woman was hit by a crane at Chembur West's Chedda Nagar junction on Thursday. The driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving bystanders to call the police. The elderly woman was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital around 7 am, but she was declared dead upon arrival. Police have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage from the scene to track down the driver.

A third fatal accident occurred in Malad, where a 26-year-old woman, Shahana Iqbal Qazi, was killed after being hit by an SUV. Shahana was returning home from the Malad Metro station around 10 pm on Thursday when she was struck near the Auris Building Complex on Link Road by a Ford Endeavour.

The driver, identified as Anup Sinha, a Merchant Navy officer, took Shahana to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead upon arrival. Medical tests revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, and he has been arrested on charges of culpable homicide. He was produced in court and remanded to police custody.

