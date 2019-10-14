Mumbai: 1 held for killing woman in Malad, 1 absconding

Mumbai: One person was arrested and hunt was on for another for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old woman on October 7 in Malwani area of north Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Kanchan Ajay Singh was strangled to death in her home by Abdul Rehman Sheikh and Ubaid Sheikh after they found out that the deceased had kept cash to renovate her home, a Malwani police station official said.

"After killing Singh on October 7 in her home on plot 44 in the area's Collector Compound, they ran away with Rs 1 lakh cash and jewellery. The murder came to light when her son returned home the next day," he said.

After sifting through records of mobile phones in the vicinity at the time of the killing using cell tower dump data, and following informant tip-offs, police zeroed in on the two accused, he said. "Abdul Rehman Sheikh, a driver, has been arrested while hunt is on for Ubaid Sheikh," the official informed.