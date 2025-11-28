Multi-Faith Citizens' Delegation Demands Kalyan College To Register FIR Against VHP-Bajrang Dal Members For Allegedly Harrassing Namaz-Offering Students |

Mumbai: Kalyan College Namaz Row: Citizen Delegation Demands Action Against VHP-Bajrang Dal Members, Security For Students

A delegation of Kalyan-based social activists, educationists and a lawyer from different communities, visited Ideal College of Pharmacy in Kalyan on Thursday to seek action against the members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, who allegedly forced the Muslim students to apologise for offering namaz inside the campus. The citizens also urged the administration to enhance security on the premises and facilitate an atmosphere of harmony and mutual respect among students and staff.

In a meeting with the college authorities and the representatives of the management, the delegation expressed its dismay over the incident. The delegation, led by Durgesh Gaikwad, Sameer Qureshi, Moin Don, Saalim Shaikh, Anand Kumar, Ashfaq Shaikh, Zameer Khan, Altamash Karte and Shehzad Sagar, claimed that the students performed Friday prayers in an empty classroom after obtaining due permission from their head of the department.

In a memorandum submitted to the college, the delegation demanded the college to file a first information report (FIR) against the individuals responsible for the intimidation of students. It also asked that the students responsible for recording the prayers and circulating it on social media must be identified and disciplined.

“This episode has traumatised and damaged the students' self-respect. It also highlights the rising hatred being fueled in our society, which often results in the victimisation of the minority community,” read the memorandum submitted to the college, which also asked the college to provide psychological counselling to the affected students and suggested providing a common space for students of all faiths to carry out their religious practices.

SIO Expresses Solidarity With The Students, Calls For Harmony

The Maharashtra South zone of Students Islamic Organisation condemned the incident, alleging that the event was a direct assault on religious freedom and the sanctity of the educational campus. It expressed solidarity with the affected students. It demanded the state government and police that strict action should be taken against the culprits. It also urged the college administration to ensure security and take concrete steps to prevent such incidents. It also appealed to the student community to maintain religious harmony and unite against such communalism.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/