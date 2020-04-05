Mukesh Ambani's Antilia in Mumbai lights up for PM Modi's 9 PM 9Minutes; see pics

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's private home in Mumbai, Antilia was a sight to behold on Sunday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 9 PM 9 Minutes.
Millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.
As the clock struck 9, lights went out in most houses and people gathered in balconies and at doors, flashing mobile lights while many lit candles and diyas. Fireworks, thalis, whistles and police sirens were heard. At some places, Hindu devotional songs, mantras and national anthem were also played.
Modi had on Friday urged people to turn off lights at their homes for nine minutes at 9pm to display the country's collective resolve and solidarity to defeat the virus. The Ambani's also lit diyas to support the 9 PM 9 Minutes move. Check out the stunning pictures of Antiia house here:
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries not only extended an initial support of Rs 5 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, it also gave an additional Rs 500 crore to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES Fund. It has also provided a donation of rs 5 crores to the Gujarat Government. Apart from that, The company has extended an initial support of Rs 5 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. It has setup a dedicated 100-bed centre for patients who test positive for COVID-19. The company’s foundation, in partnership with local NGOs, has started providing free meals to people across various cities to offer necessary livelihood relief. RIL’s some other initiatives include building of a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra, expediting import of additional COVID-19 test kits and consumables for effective testing, enhancing its production capacities to produce Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and 100,000 face-masks per day, collaborating with Microsoft Teams for providing digital connectivity, etc.
Inputs from agencies.
