MSRTC workers' protest outside Sharad Pawar's house: Gunaratna Sadavarte sent to 2-day police custody, 109 others to judicial custody

A Mumbai court on Saturday sent advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte to police custody of two days in connection with the protest held by a group of MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) workers outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar's house in South Mumbai yesterday. Besides, the remaining 109 MSRTC employees were sent to judicial custody.

A group of striking employees of the MSRTC had staged a sudden and fierce protest outside 'Silver Oak', the NCP supremo's residence on Pedder Road on Friday afternoon, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them. The protesters, who included women, shouted slogans against the former Union minister with some of them even seen hurling footwear towards his house.

Officials of the Gamdevi police station had on Friday evening arrested 103 persons, including lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, on the charge of rioting, unlawful assembly, assault and criminal conspiracy. Later, seven more persons were arrested early on Saturday during a search operation.

Meanwhile, the police have stepped up security at Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai and his hometown Baramati in Pune district, officials said.

The MSRTC workers, who were agitating at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, were removed from the site early on Saturday, they said.

The employees of the MSRTC, which has over 90,000 persons on its payrolls, have been on strike since November 2021. While Pawar's party is part of the ruling coalition, the transport portfolio is held by the Shiv Sena's Anil Parab.

The main demand of the striking workers is that the cash-strapped transport corporation be merged with the state government.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 05:19 PM IST